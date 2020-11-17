Leading European Transportation Firm Selects 3CLogic to Optimize Agent Performance

Article content continued

Serving millions of customers annually and an internal employee base of over 20,000, the organization required a solution capable of quickly merging its existing on-premise Avaya system and IVR call flows with ServiceNow to create a simplified and omni-channel agent workspace. More importantly, the company required a ServiceNow certified offering committed to supporting future ServiceNow releases with the option to migrate from and fully replace its on-premise system should the need arise.

As part of the deployment, the 3CLogic-ServiceNow integrated solution includes:

Integration with Avaya Auraon-premise to leverage existing call flows, routing, and hardware.

Embedded CTI integration leveraging ServiceNow OpenFrame and Agent Workspacewith agent presence syncing for ITSM and CSM to create a single agent experience across channels (digital and voice).

ServiceNow-integrated call functionality, including ServiceNow click-to-call, dynamic screen-pops, and automated Interaction/Incident/Case creation to improve the customer experience while removing manual tasks.

Automated post-call activity to facilitate ServiceNow reporting and consolidated analytical insights.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on five continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using voice-based self-service, dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

