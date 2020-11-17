Larsa Pippen: Rapper Future Was Romantic

Larsa Pippen continues to spill the tea — this time about her former flame Future — who she says was romantic while they were dating.

“It was definitely a respectable relationship,” Larsa said in a recent interview. “It wasn’t like a — it was just like we were friends and we needed each other at that moment. And that was basically it. I think people make more of it. It’s just better conversation for people to say, oh she cheated on him, she this, she that. It was none of that. Scottie wasn’t even living at home with me.”

She says the rapper was not at all what she expected:

“He was definitely not what I thought he was going to be like. He was definitely very romantic and different than I expected him to be.” She added that “it was on a very normal type of situation. I love him, he’s the best. He’s great.”

Larsa has been giving details of her personal life after her tell-all about the Kardashians. They have vowed never to be friends with her again.