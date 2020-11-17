Larsa Pippen: Rapper Future Was Romantic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Larsa Pippen continues to spill the tea — this time about her former flame Future — who she says was romantic while they were dating.

“It was definitely a respectable relationship,” Larsa said in a recent interview. “It wasn’t like a — it was just like we were friends and we needed each other at that moment. And that was basically it. I think people make more of it. It’s just better conversation for people to say, oh she cheated on him, she this, she that. It was none of that. Scottie wasn’t even living at home with me.”

