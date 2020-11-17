Larsa Pippen ADMITS Sleeping w/ Future: He Was So Romantic

Rumors of the romance between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA superstar Scottie Pippen and Future have been brewing for years. Now has learned that the former basketball wife is admitting to the relationship and explaining to fans how their relationship all transpired.

Larsa Pippen

Initially, Larsa maintained that she never cheated on her ex-husband Scottie Pippen with the rapper. In a recent interview with Hollywood Raw, however, she said when she met the Pluto x Baby artist there was a romantic connection almost immediately.

She was still legally married to Scottie Pippen at the time, but the two were no longer together.

Scottie’s wife claims that she met Future in 2015, when she and ex-husband Scottie Pippen were “on break.” She lived in Miami while he split his time between Arkansas and their Chicago home.

She said it was the first time she’d done anything by herself because she’d always “managed his whole life” while being a mother to four children. During that time, she met and dated Future and contrary to rumors, it was a real connection.

LIL KIM EXPLAINS WHY SHE CANCELLED ANDY COHEN

“It was definitely a respectable relationship,” said Larsa. “It wasn’t like a—it was just like we were friends and we needed each other at that moment. And that was basically it. I think people make more of it. It’s just better conversation for people to say, oh she cheated on him, she this, she that. It was none of that. Scottie wasn’t even living at home with me.”

Larsa explained that she “met [Future] at a dinner party in Miami” and said there were sparks right away. Their first date was “pretty interesting” according to Larsa, “because he was definitely not what I thought he was going to be like. He was definitely very romantic and different than I expected him to be.” She thought he would be more aggressive or spit lyrics, but said “it was on a very normal type of situation. I love him, he’s the best. He’s great.”

She then detailed their first date and how they related to one another in the “most organic” way as he shared information about his upbringing and she spoke about her life.