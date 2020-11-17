Larsa Pippen ADMITS Sleeping w/ Future: He Was So Romantic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rumors of the romance between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA superstar Scottie Pippen and Future have been brewing for years. Now has learned that the former basketball wife is admitting to the relationship and explaining to fans how their relationship all transpired.

Initially, Larsa maintained that she never cheated on her ex-husband Scottie Pippen with the rapper. In a recent interview with Hollywood Raw, however, she said when she met the Pluto x Baby artist there was a romantic connection almost immediately. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR