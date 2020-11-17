Khloe Kardashian Unveils Face After COMPLETE Facelift!! (‘Who Is That?’)

Khloe Kardashian unveiled her brand new face yesterday, at the People’s Choice Awards has learned. And we’re shocked at just how different she looks.

According to recent reports, Khloe completely reconstructed her face – appearing to have gotten her a nose job, cheek implants, jaw reconstruction, a chin implant, facial liposuction, and a brow lift.

Yesterday she unveiled the finished product, and Khloe looks like a completely different person.

Take a look at her face moving when she talks, it’s almost like she has a permanent Instagram filter on her face.

Both Khloe and her sister Kim were nominated for Reality Star of 2020 for their respective roles on Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night,.

When Khloe won, Kim took to Twitter with a sweet and congratulatory message.

“So proud of you!!!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote, quoting Khloe’s own tweet that read, “You guys!!!!! Whhhhaaaaaaatttttttttt!!! I am literally in shock!!!!! Oh my goodness, thank you all so f**king much!!!!!!! I love you!!!!”

The celebrations continued on Instagram, where Kim posted an additional shoutout to the Good American founder, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner followed suit.

Khloe had another message for her fans, too: “You guys…I think this is the third year in a row I have won!!! I will cry!!!! Thank you! Thank you!”