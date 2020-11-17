Khloe Kardashian Unveils Face After COMPLETE Facelift!! (‘Who Is That?’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Khloe Kardashian unveiled her brand new face yesterday, at the People’s Choice Awards has learned. And we’re shocked at just how different she looks.

According to recent reports, Khloe completely reconstructed her face – appearing to have gotten her a nose job, cheek implants, jaw reconstruction, a chin implant, facial liposuction, and a brow lift.

Yesterday she unveiled the finished product, and Khloe looks like a completely different person.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR