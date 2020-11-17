Kevin Porter Jr. faces allegations of punching woman

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of possessing a gun and marijuana, but those charges may represent only a fraction of the trouble he has gotten himself into.

According to police reports obtained by Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com, Porter faces allegations of punching a woman in the face and ripping off her weave during an August altercation in downtown Cleveland. Porter’s sister was also allegedly involved in the fight, and police informed the women who made the allegations that they have to follow up with the city prosecutor’s office if they wish to press charges.

Police say Porter drove away the night of the incident before they could interview him. He had not been charged as of Tuesday.

The two women involved in the fight and two witnesses gave the same account of what happened, police say. The women say they were in an apartment with Porter and his sister when Porter’s sister “exchanged words” with one of the alleged victims, a 26-year-old. Porter’s sister is said to have punched the 26-year-old in the face, and Porter is accused of punching the 19-year-old and ripping out her weave. Another man allegedly jumped in and “threw around” the 19-year-old.

Porter was arrested on Sunday in an unrelated incident after he crashed his car on the side of the highway at around 2 a.m. State police said fatigue was likely a factor in the crash and that they did not believe Porter was impaired. They found a loaded handgun and marijuana in the car.

Porter was drafted by the Cavs with the 30th overall pick in last year’s draft. The former USC star averaged 10 points per game in his first NBA season.