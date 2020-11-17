Kaspersky opens new Transparency Center in North America and completes its data-processing relocation to Switzerland

Article content continued

“CyberNB is pleased that Kaspersky has joined our Critical Infrastructure Protection Network (CIPnet) and is excited to welcome the company to the Cyber Centre in early 2021,”said Tyson Johnson, CEO, CyberNB. “Kaspersky has demonstrated its commitment to transparency as a key component of customer trust, and we know the company will be actively involved with fellow CIPnet members on many important research and development initiatives going forward.”

Given the challenging travel and visitor restrictions, customers and partners now also have an opportunity to review the source code remotely. To request remote access to Kaspersky Transparency Centers, please follow this link.

The relocation of data processing and data storage, announced in November 2018, has been fully completed.

In addition to Europe, the United States, and Canada, Kaspersky has also relocated data storage and processing for a number of Asia-Pacific countries. The list of Asia Pacific countries which have become the part of the GTI relocation plans includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The customer threat-related data shared by users who are based in these locations is now processed in two data centers in Zurich, Switzerland, and includes suspicious or previously unknown malicious files that the company’s products send to the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) for automated malware analysis.

Product scope for Kaspersky’s Bug Bounty Program has been extended to include Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection.

Researchers can now submit vulnerability reports relating to Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection, including third-party software modules that are a part of the VPN solution. Overall, since March 2018, 76 bugs have been resolved, and 37 reports rewarded with total bounties equating to $57,750.

Within its GTI, the company has also completed other goals, including improvements to its Cyber Capacity Building program announced earlier in May. To learn more, please read the latest update here.

Moving forward, Kaspersky will continue to work with the community to prioritize transparency and accountability, and to enhance the security of modern software products, to further build consumer trust. The company has already supported and worked with the Geneva Dialogue on Responsible Behavior in Cyberspace – the international conversation on security of digital products, led by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of Switzerland and implemented by DiploFoundation.