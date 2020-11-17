Karlie Kloss Confirmed She’s Pregnant With A Video

News of Karlie Kloss being pregnant bubbled up late last month, but it wasn’t until today that the model officially confirmed it herself.
Karlie gave the first look at her baby bump with a video on Instagram.
“Good morning baby ♥️,” Karlie wrote in the caption, adding in the video, “Hello baby,” as she zoomed in on her growing stomach.
This will be the first child for Karlie and her husband Josh Kushner (as in Jared Kushner’s brother).
A little more than a couple weeks ago, a source close to the couple told People that “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother.”
While Karlie is only officially announcing the news herself now, she was posting what some fans took as hints that she’s pregnant. There was this photo with a strategically positioned purse:
And this video of her enjoying a cozy nap:
Congrats to the mama to be!
