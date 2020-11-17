Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a super adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been extremely active on the platform. Today, the actress took to Instagram once again and shared some adorable pictures Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

In the first picture, we see Saif carrying Taimur on his shoulders and walking on the streets of Dharamsala. The second one features all three of them taking a stroll. Kareena’s caption for the post read, “Always looking ahead. Picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor ”





Saif is currently in Dharamsala shooting for his next film Bhoot Police which also features Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Kareena flew down to Dharamsala along with Taimur to join him for Diwali.