Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals How She Achieved Her ‘Size-Zero’ Figure

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s size zero figure in Tashan was all the rage during the film’s release. Now achieving such a slim body is no easy task and Kareena worked her socks off to make sure that she did it right.

During an interview with a leading daily, Kareena revealed that she took this task up as a challenge and was determined to reach her goal at any cost. The actress said, “The size zero phase was a result of a combination of yoga and Rujuta’s meal plan. I was 68 kilos, and she brought me to down 48, which is when I gave that bikini shot for Tashan. I took up that project as a challenge. Adi [producer Aditya Chopra] told me, ‘You need to be super fit to be in this movie. Will you be able to do it?’ And I said, ‘Of course.” To which he said, ‘You’re quite a heavy girl.’ But I was determined. I was ready to challenge my genes, stand there in a bikini and show him that I can have amazing abs.”

Kareena also sent a message to all the naysayers who credited her transformation to extreme starvation. She said, “I’d love to make this fact clear that I lost weight the right way. I’m a Kapoor with a Punjabi build. I can’t live without wholesome food and would not have been able to conceive, had I not eaten the way I did. Rujuta always had things sorted out for me, balancing the right amount of fat in my diet. I trusted her blindly,”