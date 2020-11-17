Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Special Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo

2020 has been quite the year for Kaley Cuoco!

The actress is currently quarantining in Canada in order to shoot a film with Kevin Hart, as she revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 17’s Daily Pop, and she just wrapped filming on her upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

The new show centers on her character, Cassandra, a—yep, you guessed it—flight attendant, who wakes up in a Dubai hotel room with a dead man and no memory of what happened.

“This girl is all over the place,” Kaley told E! co-host Carissa Culiner of Cassandra. “She’s fun, she’s cute, she’s a party girl, she drinks.”

“And then we deal with so much emotional turmoil and so much trauma from her past,” she continued. “As funny and as quirky as she is—and there are funny moments—we are dealing with a woman who really has problems with alcohol, and her having to face that, face these facts and then this trauma is making it all just blow up in her face.”