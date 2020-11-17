Justin Bieber Set to Make His American Music Awards Return

Oh, baby! Justin Bieber‘s next major performance has been revealed.

Just days after lighting up the stage at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, it’s been announced that the superstar singer will take the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards. The show, set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 22, will mark Justin’s first appearance on the AMAs stage since 2016. During the ceremony, which will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Justin is set to deliver a multi-song performance, including his hit tracks “Holy” and “Lonely.”

With this announcement, the 26-year-old joins a growing list of performers set to take the stage at the AMAs, including The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish. Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes are also set to perform at the upcoming ceremony.

Along with performing at the award show, Justin is also nominated in multiple categories for his work in the music industry over the last year.