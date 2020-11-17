Julianne Hough Talks About Love Following Brooks Laich Split

WENN/Instar

Taking to her Instagram account, the 32-year-old dancer shares a cryptic quote that reads, ‘The truth is – love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner.’

Julianne Hough seemed to be embracing a different definition of love in the midst of her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich. Around two weeks after submitting the papers to end her marriage to the former NHL star, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum posted a cryptic quote on her social media account.

The 32-year-old, per reported by Us Weekly, shared on Instagram writer Bianca Sparacino’s love quote on Sunday, November 15. “The truth is, love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner,” it read. “Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that. I hope you find love in every aspect of your life.”

“I hope you find it tucked into early morning sunrises and the smell of your favorite places. I hope you find it strung between the laughter you share with friends,” it continued. “I hope you fall in love with growth, and change, and the messiness and beauty of f**king up, and making mistakes, and becoming exactly who you want to be.”

“I hope you find love in places that were once void of it, in places within yourself that you could have been softer to, kinder to, in the past. Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that love is so much more than a boy, or a girl, who holds your heart. Love is everything around you. It is everything,” the quote went on before the pro-dancer concluded with her own words, “Love is EVERYTHING.”

Julianne and Brooks got married in 2017 after two years of engagement. After months of rumors about their marital problems, the “Safe Haven” actress confirmed that she and her husband spent time apart during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In May, they officially announced their separation.

While she and Brooks had been spotted reconnecting on several occasions following their split announcement, Julianne filed for divorce in early November. Us Weekly reported that her documents unveiled a prenup agreement, and that she is asking no spousal support from the retired athlete in addition to asking judge to block him from seeking one from her.