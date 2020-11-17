Judge Dismisses Russell Simmons 2018 Rape Lawsuit

A rape lawsuit filed in 2018 against Russell Simmons has been dismissed by a judge.

According to the judge, the case falls outside the statute of limitations.

L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein said the suit was filed at least four years too late.

“Having received no response from Plaintiff during the two weeks following the entry of that minute order; it is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that judgment is hereby entered in favor of Defendant, Russell Simmons, an individual as to Plaintiff’s entire Complaint,” the ruling said.

According to the $10 million suit, accused Simmons allegedly threatened the woman’s son if she didn’t have sex with him before, then allegedly forcibly raping the woman in a Sacramento hotel room.

