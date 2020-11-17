Jodie Comer Calls Allegations About Boyfriend’s Support for Donald Trump ‘False Information’

The ‘Killing Eve’ star reveals that people ridiculed James Burke and her family after trolls targeted the lacrosse player over speculations that he was a registered Republican.

Jodie Comer has fired back at reports suggesting her lacrosse player boyfriend James Burke is a Donald Trump supporter.

Trolls targeted the 26-year-old U.S. sportsman after screenshots from an alleged Instagram page appeared to show he was a fan of the President, while a Twitter campaign also suggested he was a registered Republican.

That led to the #JodieComerIsOverParty trend on Twitter, which prompted the “Killing Eve” star to address the drama in a new Porter magazine interview.

“All this false information came out about him, and people just ridiculed him and me and my family,” she says. “People took these tweets as truth.”

“That was the biggest time my life has been kind of blown up and publicised in that way. A lot of people read things and they go, ‘Wow, she’s that… she’s this type of person’. And I’m like, ‘OK, I can spend my life and my energy trying to convince people otherwise, or I can go, I know who I am, I know my truth and that’s good enough for me.’ ”

She went on saying, “”It’s important for my family and having a boyfriend who isn’t in the public eye; it can be very strange and surreal. I’m very cautious about what I bring into my family’s life; it’s a safety thing.”