Jesy Nelson Is Taking Hiatus From Little Mix for ”Medical Reasons”

Little Mix member Jesy Nelson is taking a break from the group for undisclosed health concerns.

“Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons,” the British foursome’s publicist said in a statement shared to Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 17. “We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

The announcement comes after the 29-year-old performer had missed a number of group appearances in recent weeks. She did not join fellow members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock for the live finale of their BBC talent series Little Mix The Search that aired on Nov. 7. Nelson was also absent from the MTV Europe Music Awards the following day as Little Mix hosted the virtual event and performed.

“Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search,” the group’s rep said at the time. “She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMAs.”