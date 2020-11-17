Jay Z Works Out On Beach; Twitter Says He’s Shaped Like An Old Woman

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Shawn “Jay Z” Carter is currently on vacation with his friends in Hawaii, has learned. Yesterday the billionaire hip hop star was spotted doing some yoga on the beach with his boys.

The 51 year old Jay seemed to be really enjoying himself, and his workout

Here are the images:

JAY Z WALKING ON THE BEACH W/ HIS YOGA INSTRUCTOR

JAY Z STICKING OUT HIS BOOTY IN A YOGA POSE

JAY SEEMS TO LIKE THE POSE A LOT

JAY SHOWS OFF HIS GRANDMA BOOBS

JAY HAS ‘FEMALE’ HIPS AND A BEER GUT

Unfortunately people on Twitter are savaging Jay Z, claiming that his body looks like an “old lady.”

