Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Twerking in Viral Video

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon

The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ star has since earned praises for his hilarious take on the racy dance made famous to Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s song.

–

Jack Black has provided some entertainment with his attempt to recreate Cardi B‘s “WAP” twerking. Taking part in the viral dance challenge that was inspired by the raunchy choreography from the raptress’ music video off her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star stripped down to a tiny red speedo and delivered his best moves.

Making use of Tiktok and Instagram, the 51-year-old comedian shared the now-viral video that captured him twerking and pounding his fists on the ground as he was being splashed with water. “CHALLENGE ACCEPTED @taylorstephens Hose water technician @buzz_lightyear_5000,” he wrote alongside the 15-second footage.

<br />

Jack’s post has apparently caught the attention of his famous friends. One in particular was Jeremy Renner who gushed, “Nothing but love for ya brother.” His “The Avengers” co-star Robert Downey Jr. joined in by exclaiming, “Get it !!!” Meanwhile, Joel McHale raved, “This is the best thing that ever happened,” and Xander Berkeley praised, “You’re too sexy for your suit dude. [love] U.”

This is not the first time Jack entertained his online followers with a hilarious video. Back in July, he brought back his iconic character Nacho Libre for a new coronavirus PSA. Wearing a blue speedo, a red cape and a blue eye-mask, he declared, “It’s time to be a hero, a hero with a mask.” He then put on his face mask and dived into a pool in a slow-mo shot.

<br />

Months prior to the release of the PSA, the Dewey Finn of “School of Rock” made his TikTok debut by showing off his “quarantine dance.” In the clip, he only donned a pair of boxer shorts, cowboy hat and boots while flaunting his dancing skills as an upbeat electronic tune played in the background.

@jackblack Quarantine Dance ##reallifeathome##distancedance##happyathome##boredathome ✂️ @taylor ♬ original sound – Jack Black

Cardi’s “WAP” itself was released on August 7. It has since made it to the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single eventually broke the record for largest opening streaming week for a song in U.S. history.