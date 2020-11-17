Initial tests for Nick Foles ‘extremely positive’

Nick Foles had to be carted off the field during the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings Monday night, but according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, the quarterback did not suffer a significant injury and Chicago believes that Foles could be available to play Week 13.

Foles was thrown to the ground by Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo in the fourth quarter and was then taken off the field. But Garofolo said the fall looked more brutal than it actually was, with some wondering if he had fractured or broken his hip.

“Initial tests are extremely positive,” Garofolo said on “Good Morning Football.” “There was no sign of a break, according to sources, in the hip.”