India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.74% By .com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.74%



.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.74% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which rose 6.15% or 9.15 points to trade at 158.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 5.97% or 29.40 points to end at 521.60 and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 5.72% or 36.40 points to 672.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:), which fell 4.25% or 17.55 points to trade at 395.30 at the close. Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) declined 2.62% or 81.70 points to end at 3034.00 and NTPC Ltd (NS:) was down 2.53% or 2.30 points to 88.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 6.24% to 522.80, State Bank Of India (BO:) which was up 4.59% to settle at 240.20 and HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.81% to close at 1408.10.

The worst performers were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.69% to 88.65 in late trade, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.86% to settle at 71.30 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.67% to 816.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 933 to 685 and 96 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1498 rose and 1218 declined, while 177 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.97% or 29.40 to 521.60. Shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 5.72% or 36.40 to 672.50. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.24% or 30.70 to 522.80. Shares in HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 2.81% or 38.45 to 1408.10.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.52% to 19.8025.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.11% or 2.05 to $1885.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.17% or 0.07 to hit $41.41 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.09% or 0.04 to trade at $43.86 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.13% to 74.465, while EUR/INR rose 0.30% to 88.4165.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.27% at 92.382.