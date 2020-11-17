I’m A Celeb’s Jordan North compared to Gillian McKeith and accused of ‘faking fear’

I’m a Celebrity’s Jordan North has been compared to former campmate Gillian McKeith over his fear of challenges.

Fans were introduced to the latest batch of famous faces on Sunday night as they entered the spooky Welsh castle for the brand new series.

And Radio 1 DJ Jordan has already faced some terrifying tasks which saw him sob and quiver in fear.

On Monday’s episode of the ITV reality show, the DJ took on the Viper Vault challenge alongside Shane Ritchie as the pair entered a dark vault filled with snakes.







Jordan dropped to his knees and wailed as he admitted he was “scared” during the task, but a number of viewers were not sympathetic – and even suggested he was overacting.

Some fans even compared him to 2010 contestant Gillian McKeith.

Die-hard fans who saw Jordan attempt his first task, last night, claimed to have noticed similarities between him and the Scottish contestant and called him “Gillian McKeith in disguise”.

One mocked on Twitter: “Jordan north is the new Gilliam Mckeith (sic).”









A second echoed: “Didn’t know Gillian McKeith is back in the jungle.. she just changed her name to Jordan North.”

Others joked: “Is Jordan North, Gillian McKeith in disguise” and “Thought Jordan was about to do a Gillian McKeith.”

During her stint on the show, You Are What You Eat star Gillian, 61, was hit with claims she had pretended to faint when she did not want to do a trial.









In one of the most iconic moments in the show’s history, she got into a tizzy and fell to the ground after being nominated for her seventh Bushtucker Trial – which left audiences at home less than impressed.

More than 50 people contacted Ofcom to complain about Gillian’s so-called deception and ‘fake fainting’ and she was mocked for being a drama queen.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV