Howard Levitt: Working from home giving rise to insidious trend — time theft by employees

While some employees are paid by the project, piecework or solely on commission, others are paid for their time. Most have set days and hours of work that they must complete to be entitled to their wages. That fundamental exchange of time for compensation underlines the seriousness of time theft.

For employers, the problem is identifying indolent workers while out of sight. For most employees, the chance of being caught is slim. Emails can be answered when away from one’s desk and it can be difficult for managers to determine whether their subordinate’s slide deck really took seven hours to prepare rather than three. Telltale signs of time theft by remote workers include late responses to emails, an ignored audio or videoconference, and background noise during a phone call.

In a recent matter, I was advising an employer about its long-service employee who had been submitting her own timesheets for years. The employer had no reason to distrust the employee or believe she would betray the business. But when performing an internal financial audit, the employer discovered that the employee’s gas card was being charged for fuel purchases at least half an hour before her time cards indicated that she had left work. This discrepancy was clear evidence of time theft fraud and the employee was dismissed for cause.

One way to reduce the risk of time theft is to schedule employee breaks and lunches at set hours, to ensure employee’s expected availability at a certain time and to require that employees be readily available when contacted during working hours, with the expectation that they be in their quiet home office then, rather than somewhere where there might be noise in the background.