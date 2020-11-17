How to Pretend You’re in Paris Tonight

Knot a scarf like you were born in Paris

Parisian chic may be as close as your coat closet. “Whatever you do, do not channel ‘Emily in Paris,’ with its kooky combinations of hats, boots and hot pink jackets,” advises Vanessa Friedman, the Times’ chief fashion critic, referring to the Netflix series. “Cast your mind back, rather, to Jean Seberg and ‘Au Bout de Souffle’ in her striped mariniere and capris. To look French, you must not look as if you are trying too hard. On the other hand, you don’t want to look sloppy. That scarf just happened to fall artfully around your neck; that trench simply slings naturally around your shoulders. The word you are going for is insouciance.” Learn to knot scarves like you were born in Paris with this indispensable video from Cosmopolitan France. Naturally, Hermes has pointers too.

Redecorate, Parisian-style

Ready to spruce up your home for autumn? Spark ideas with the Instagram accounts of Elle Decoration France, Marie Claire Maison, and Côté Maison, even boutique hotels like Le Narcisse Blanc Hotel & Spa. Elle Decor has some “French Interior Design Rules to Live By” in which the Paris-based designer Jean-Louis Deniot explains: “The whole idea is anti-decor. To make it look like the owner did it himself — to make it look natural. Which is, of course, very French.”