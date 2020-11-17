How to Delete a Disney+ Plus Profile

Disney+ enrolled more than 10 million subscribers in the first 24 hours of launch. Although the release wasn’t exactly seamless, users still have a lot to look forward to, with content from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and National Geographic, not to mention Disney’s extensive vault of classic films and Disney Channel original movies and shows. Oh, and don’t forget high-profile shows like The Simpsons.

With such an enormous content library, there truly is something for everybody. As such, one of Disney+’s coolest features is the ability to set up to 10 distinct profiles so everybody using an account can access their personal watchlists, save more shows they want to see, and receive better recommendations via Disney’s algorithm. After all, you may not want the system to recommend episodes of The Simpsons to your 6-year-old child.

Still, you may be thinking, “10 profiles seems like a lot.” If you got excited in the first week and created a profile for every member of your family — dog included — you may want to dial it back to allow others access to your account. Fortunately, it’s incredibly easy to remove a profile in Disney+, though the method for deleting your account differs depending on how you created an account.

How to delete a profile on Disney+

Step 1: From your primary profile’s homepage, tap or click your Character in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: Select Edit Profiles on the resulting drop-down menu.

Step 3: Click on the profile you want to delete, scroll down and select the blue Delete Profile button, then confirm your decision.

That’s it! You can now easily add or remove profiles at your leisure. With so much content to choose from, you might just find you want to create a profile for your dog, after all. If you decide you’d like to add a profile back, log in to your Disney+ account as you would normally. Once done, follow the instructions below.

Step 1: From your primary profile’s homepage, tap or click your Character in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: Select Edit Profiles on the Add Profile button located on the right side of the resulting page.

Step 3: Choose an icon, enter a profile name, and click the blue Save button at the bottom.

That’s it! You can now easily add or remove profiles at your leisure.

How to delete your Disney+ account using a browser

Step 1: From your primary profile’s homepage, tap or click your Character in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: Select Accounts on the resulting drop-down menu.

Step 3: Select Disney+ (Monthly), then click Cancel Subscription at the bottom of the next page.

Step 4: You will have to give a reason for unsubscribing, then select the red No Thanks, Cancel Disney+ button to delete your account.

How to delete your Disney+ account on your Android device

Step 1. Open the Google Play Store app on your device, tap Menu (three stacked lines), and select Subscriptions.

Step 2. Tap Disney Plus, then select Cancel Subscription.

How to delete your Disney+ account on your iOS device

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone, and select your name at the top.

Step 2: Tap Subscriptions >Disney Plus > Cancel Subscription.

