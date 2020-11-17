HomePod Mini Now Available for In-Store Pickup

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5

Today is the HomePod mini’s official launch day, and as customers who pre-ordered await their devices, Apple has also started in-store sales. Customers who weren’t able to pre-order can place an order on Apple’s website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location.


A quick spot check suggests that most stores around the United States have available stock for customers, and in-store pickup may be one of the only ways to get a ‌HomePod mini‌ ahead of the holidays if you’re looking for a specific color.

Orders placed today for shipping to the home won’t arrive until at least December. For the white ‌HomePod mini‌, orders will come between December 2 and December 10, and for the black ‌HomePod mini‌, orders won’t arrive until December 16 to December 24.

The ‌HomePod mini‌, priced at $99, is Apple’s new, smaller and more affordable version of the HomePod. Reviews and first impressions from customers have been largely positive, and most people have praised the sound quality and the small size.

