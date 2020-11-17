Home Depot beats quarterly same-store sales estimates By

© . The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Home Depot is seen in Encinitas, California
() – Home Depot Inc (N:) beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, as a surge in demand for tools, gardening equipment and building materials from people upgrading their homes during the coronavirus pandemic extended for another quarter.
Same-store sales rose 24.1% in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 14.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
