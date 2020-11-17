Hilaria Baldwin Determined to Stay Positive After Breaking Ankle in ‘Silly’ Fall

Instagram

When sharing details of how the incident went down in the first place, the yoga instructor wife of Alec Baldwin thanks the kind man who stopped and helped her up from the road.

Hilaria Baldwin broke her ankle while exercising over the weekend (November 14-15).

The 36-year-old wife of actor Alec Baldwin, 62, took to Instagram to share the news, alongside a snap of her bandaged leg as she breastfed her fifth child, two month old Eduardo.

“I broke my ankle yesterday because you know…2020,” penned the yoga instructor. “I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch or road with no shoulder where there was a berm. I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle.”

She added: “It was silly and I’m frustrated and sad… but I’m determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible. It’s hard because I can’t carry my babies — amongst so many other things.”

The star went on to urge her followers that, if you are on a country road, “don’t speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around. It’s worth the extra few seconds it takes you.”

“Thank you to John… the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful,” she added.

Celebrity pals and fans quickly flooded the comment section with well-wishes. “Ugh so sorry. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” Claire Holt wrote. Another user, meanwhile, added, “Noooooo. This is incredibly hard to get over and then get through with all the littles. Sending you love and healing.”

It’s not the first time Hilaria’s injured her ankle while running – back in 2013 she twisted her ankle while being followed by two members of the paparazzi.