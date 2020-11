Tap here to download the Android App or here to download the iOS App

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 14 November draw:

Lotto: 04, 13, 15, 28, 31, 47 Bonus Ball: 35



Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 27, 36, 42, 45 Bonus Ball: 30



Lotto Plus 2: 19, 25, 36, 37, 45, 51 Bonus Ball: 03

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.