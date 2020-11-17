Henrik Lundqvist will work for Rangers when he retires

Despite no longer being a goaltender for the New York Rangers, Henrik Lundqvist will forever be connected to the franchise that took a chance on him in the 2000 NHL Draft, selecting him with the 205th overall pick in the seventh round.

While his playing career with the club is over, his legacy will live on forever, and he’ll unsurprisingly be returning to the Rangers in the near future. In a recent interview with Johan Rylander of the Goteborgs-Posten, Lundqvist confirmed that he has a job lined up in New York after retirement.

“It will be the role they want it to be,” Lundqvist said, according to Swedish translation. “I don’t know if the role will be small or if there will be something more. It is further ahead. It’s all about timing. It’s just not now.

“I feel that I will somehow be connected to Rangers forever after so many years and all the people I got to know in the club, from the owner on down.”

The 38-year-old netminder departed the organization after they bought out the remainder of his contract in September, making him a free agent for the first time in his historic career. The two sides ended things on good terms, and Lundqvist signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals in October, where he’s excited for the opportunity to win alongside Alex Ovechkin.

While Lundqvist, a Vezina Trophy winner, will be sharing time in the crease with Ilya Samsonov during the 2020-21 campaign, the Rangers are prepared to rely on their young goaltending tandem of Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev.