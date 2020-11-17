Harvey Weinstein’s Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

WENN/Avalon

The former movie producer is reportedly placed in isolation with 101-degree temperature, months after it was reported that he tested positive for coronavirus back in March.

Harvey Weinstein is suspected of having COVID-19 as he is seriously ill in prison. The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul is currently in isolation with 101-degree temperature and doctors believe he may have caught the virus.

Sources with direct knowledge to the situation tell TMZ that the 68-year-old is “doing poorly” with various health issues while serving his time behind bars, which complicate his current illness. It is said that he has various symptoms that are very serious.

Weinstein was tested on Tuesday morning, November 17 and is currently awaiting results, but doctors have ordered to place him in isolation for 72 hours as they are certain that he has coronavirus. If the test does come back positive, he will likely be transferred to the prison hospital.

Weinstein’s camp has not responded to the COVID-19 speculation, but does acknowledge his current health issues. “It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis,” the rep tells the site. “We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs.”

This is not the first time Weinstein has been reported to be catching the novel virus. Back in March, he was reportedly placed in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He reportedly did not show symptoms of the disease and was said to be recovering on April 1. However, officials at the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision never confirmed the report and only stated that two inmates at Wende had tested positive for COVID-19.

The possible COVID-19 diagnosis aside, Weinstein was rushed to the hospital after his trial earlier this year after complaining of chest pains. He was also seen coming to the court with walker in hand because of chronic back issues he claimed he’s suffered in recent years.