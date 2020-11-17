Harry Styles’ Mom Embraces His Vogue Cover Amid Criticism

However, not everyone is celebrating Styles’ unique milestone moment. Following the release of the Vogue cover, author and commentator Candace Owens took a public stand against Harry’s look.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men,” she tweeted while re-sharing images of Harry from the shoot. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

After her initial remark attracted attention online, Candace followed up with another tweet. “Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men,'” she wrote. “I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity,’ were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

Several celebrities fired back, including Zach Braff. “Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly,” the actor tweeted. “Life is short. Be whatever the f–k you want to be.”