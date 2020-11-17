Harry Grant Queensland Maroons debut, Jake Friend

Queensland are set to unleash NRL rookie Harry Grant in the State of Origin decider tonight, and his Maroons debut has some Blues legends sweating.

Grant was a breakout star this year, with his electric first season in the NRL on loan from Melbourne Storm at the Wests Tigers being rewarded with the Dally M Rookie of the Year award.

Off the back of such a successful season, the hooker earned selection in the Queensland squad and now he is on the verge of making his Origin debut in Game Three in front of a packed Suncorp Stadium.

Harry Grant passes during a Queensland Maroons training session (Getty)

Grant is expected to tag team with Roosters veteran Jake Friend in the decider, and NSW greats Paul Gallen and Peter Sterling are wary of the added threat he presents in the Blues’ quest to claim their third-straight Origin series victory.

“In today’s game, especially with the six-again rule and the speed, you need to get something out of your dummy-half,” Sterling said on Wide World of Sports’ The Blueprint.

“For Jake Friend, it’s a shame his Origin debut came so late – he should have been there ages ago – but when you’ve got Cameron Smith in front of you, that’s just the nature of the beast unfortunately. But out of dummy-half, Harry Grant is a different proposition.

Jake Friend passes during a Queensland State of Origin training session. (Getty)

“Your marker defence is going to have to be spot-on and watch him very closely, because what we saw him do at NRL level for a vast majority of the year was extremely impressive and it’s going to be a pretty simple transition into Origin with the way he plays. “

Earlier this week Queensland legend Darren Lockyer described Grant as an “X-factor” player for the Maroons and suggested his inclusion “could prove to be a masterstroke” for the much-criticised Origin squad.

As a 22-year-old Origin debutant it’s not known how much game-time Maroons coach Wayne Bennett will give Grant, though Gallen said if Queensland want to end NSW’s series success in recent years, they must get the game-changing rake involved.

“I think he’s got to play as much time as possible,” Gallen said.

“Jake Friend is tough as nails and a brilliant player, but he’s not a runner of the ball, he’s not a great threat out of dummy half and I think Queensland, they’ve got to play Harry Grant as much as possible.”