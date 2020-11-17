Harbaugh: 1-3 start nothing ‘to be embarrassed about’

Michigan is off to a disappointing start to the season, but despite their 1-3 record, coach Jim Harbaugh says the team should not be embarrassed by their effort.

“We’re not going to slow down, we’re never going to stop and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. And I don’t think there’s anything to be embarrassed about,” Harbaugh told the “Stoney and Jansen Show.” “You just keep pushing forward. There’s some people who think athletic greatness is defined by perfection — it’s not. It’s defined by overcoming obstacles and adversity.”

Harbaugh is currently in his sixth season with Michigan, and while he has led the team to an impressive 69-48 record, the Wolverines have never won against Ohio State with Harbaugh at the helm. The coach is also 2-12 in games against top-10 opponents. Most recently, the Wolverines were annihilated by the Wisconsin Badgers in a 49-11 loss.

When Harbaugh came to Ann Arbor, the team was expected to compete for national titles with Harbaugh but that has proven not to be the case, causing many to wonder if he may part ways with Michigan in the near future. The veteran coach is reportedly “open” to returning to the NFL, as he nearly won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

It sounds like Harbaugh is ready to possibly give the NFL another go, but the real question is if any team would want him. Donte Whitner, the former 49ers safety, said he is “1,000% positive there will be a market” for Harbaugh, while an anonymous NFL source said they’d be “surprised if it happens.”