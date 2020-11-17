Hailey Bieber On When She Got Back With Justin Bieber

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

“Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while.”

“Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”


CrownMedia / Mega / GC Images

Even though they’d been in touch, though, Hailey admitted that the engagement happened quicker than anyone would expect.

“Everything happened really fast, I think everybody knows that,” she said. “Everybody was kind of, like, ‘Hey, did you get married?'”

They sure did, and they’re still going strong, too.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / FilmMagic

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR