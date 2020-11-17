Grading every NFL team after 10 weeks

Brad Mills / USA Today Sports Images

Washington is probably where most expected at 2-7, but they remain in the NFC East race despite their lack of success. The benching of Dwayne Haskins was a gutsy but necessary move by head coach Ron Rivera, and the elite defensive talent has helped the team hang around in several games. Alex Smith’s story continues to become more incredible, and would evolve to unbelievable if he’s able to lead the team to a division title somehow.