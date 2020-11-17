Google removes 4 Android apps offering loans in India

Google has removed digital lending applications. These apps offered users short-term credit at high interest rates. “Our Google Play Developer Policies are designed to protect users and keep them safe, and we recently expanded our Financial Services policy to help protect people from deceptive and exploitative personal loan terms. When violations are found, we take action,” a Google spokesperson told TOI. A common feature of these apps is that they have no legal entity in India. Here are the names of four such rogue apps that Google removed recently.