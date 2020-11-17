Google Releasing New Version of Chrome Optimized for Apple Silicon Macs

With Apple Silicon Macs now out in the wild and in the hands of customers, Google has developed a new version of Chrome that’s designed for the machines. Chrome 87, released today, comes in a version that’s optimized for Apple Silicon.



As noted on by the Chrome team on Twitter, the rollout of the feature has hit a “snag” and it has been temporarily paused for the time being.

Chrome for ‌Apple Silicon‌ Macs will resume rolling out starting tomorrow, and when it’s available the new version of Chrome will be able to be downloaded on an ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac by visiting the Chrome download page. On the page, there’s an option to download Chrome on a “Mac with Intel chip” and “Mac with Apple chip.”

The prior version of Chrome designed for Intel Macs will run on the Macs with Rosetta 2, but new Mac users will want to download the ‌Apple Silicon‌ specific version because it is better optimized for the new chips and will run better.

Those that already downloaded the M1 version of Chrome when it was available earlier today may be running into some crashing issues, and Google has a workaround available on its website.

Chrome 87 introduces some notable speed improvements implemented through tab throttling and better resource management. The latest version of Chrome also supports additional Chrome actions that can be executed through the address bar along with a tab search option.