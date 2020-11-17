Google Maps is getting two new features to help you travel safe during COVID-19 – Latest News

Google is rolling out two new features that will help you travel safe and avoid crowded areas to prevent exposure to COVID-19. The updated COVID layer on Google Maps will show more information, including all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to COVID resources from local authorities.

Available on both Android and iOS, Google Maps will tell you how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world.

Google is also rolling out the ability to see the live status of takeout and delivery orders in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and India when you book or order from Google Maps on Android and iOS.

Google is also providing a new driving-friendly Assistant interface which will allow you to use voice to send and receive calls and texts, quickly review new messages across your messaging apps in one place, and get a read-out of your texts so you don’t need to look down at your phone.

You can also play media on YouTube Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts and others. To use the driving mode, start navigating to a destination with Google Maps and tap on the pop up to get started. Or, head to Assistant settings on your Android phone or say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings.” Then select “Getting around,” choose “Driving mode” and turn it on.

