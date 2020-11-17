Google Maps Gains Real-Time ‘Crowdedness’ Transit Data, Live Food Delivery Status, and More

Google Maps gained three new features today to help users stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, including an expansion of its live transit “crowdedness” status information.



Crowdedness data shows the real-time state of transit lines when users look up directions. The information is crowdsourced and relies on in-app feedback from users. Before today, Google Maps only showed the data for stations, but that has now been expanded to buses, trains, and subways.

Avoiding holiday crowds might have always been your thing, but this year, we’re making it especially easy for everyone. If you need to take transit, Google Maps can help you more easily social distance with live crowdedness information. On Android and iOS globally, you’ll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available).

In September, Google Maps rolled out a COVID-19 overlay that can show how cases are trending in areas so users can make informed decisions about traveling. The overlay showed the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people and whether cases are rising and falling. From today, the overlay also shows the all-time number of confirmed cases and deaths, with links to local resources.

Finally, Google now shows the live status of takeout and delivery in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and India when users book or order from Google Maps. As well as seeing expected wait times and delivery fees, users can reorder favorites right from within the app.

