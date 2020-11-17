Giants K Gano tests positive for COVID-19: report By





New York Giants kicker Graham (NYSE:) Gano tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The team announced Tuesday morning that a player had tested positive but did not reveal his identity.

“(Monday) night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the Giants said. “The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today.”

The Giants (3-7) are entering their bye week and don’t play in Week 11. This is the second time the team had a player test positive for COVID-19.

Prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, offensive lineman Will Hernandez tested positive. He spent nearly two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list before returning to the team last week.

On Sunday, the Giants signed Gano to a three-year extension through the 2023 season. The deal is worth a reported $14 million, with $9.5 million guaranteed. The $4.67 million average makes Gano the third-highest paid kicker behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker ($5.76M average) and San Francisco’s Robbie Gould ($4.75M).

Gano, 33, has made 20 consecutive field goals this season and is 21 of 22 overall with the lone miss coming from 57 yards. He converted kicks from 35 and 44 yards during Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Eagles.

The 20 straight ties Aldrick Rosas (2018-19) for the second-longest streak in franchise record. Josh Brown holds the record of 29, set during 2014-15.

Gano has made 245 of 295 field goals during 12 NFL seasons with Washington (2009-11), Carolina (2012-18) and Giants. He missed the 2019 season after injuring his left knee late in the 2018 campaign and the Panthers released him prior to this season.

Gano has scored 1,057 career points, including 79 this season. He was a Pro Bowl selection with the Panthers in 2017 when he made 29 of 30 field-goal attempts.

(Field Level Media) OLUSSPORT US Online Report Sports News 20201117T155025+0000