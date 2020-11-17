Giants announce player tests positive for COVID-19

The New York Giants have announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and that two staff members have been identified as “high risk” close contacts with the unnamed player.

“Last night, we were notified that a player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. Two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and were informed to remain home today.”

Despite the positive test, the team announced that the Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open to staff. This is the second time that the Giants have been affected by COVID-19, with the team placing several players on the reserve/COVID list before Week 8 when left guard Will Hernandez tested positive.

The timing is ideal for the Giants, as they are heading into their bye this week, giving the players time to hopefully recover while the team tries to limit any potential outbreaks.

Despite a 3-7 record, the Giants remain in the playoff hunt due to playing in the abysmal NFC East. They are coming off a win against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the division with a 3-5-1 record.

The NFL is attempting to get to the finish line this season despite multiple teams testing positive for COVID-19 over the course of the season. Rather than create a bubble, the league has opted for consistent testing and protocol to complete the season. The league has a 16-team playoff plan in place if they are unable to finish the season as scheduled.