Germany’s Europe minister on Hungary, Poland By

BERLIN () – European Union member states should live up to their responsibility and make sure that an emergency aid package designed to help countries tackle the COVID-19 pandemic can be paid out quickly, Germany’s European affairs minister said on Tuesday.
Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027budget and recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EUnations on Monday, over a clause making access to money.
“I ask everyone in the EU to live up to their responsibility,” Michael Roth said ahead of a video conference with his EU counterparts. “It is not the time for vetoes but for acting swiftly and in the spirit of solidarity.”
