Georgia Secretary Of State Alleges Lindsey Graham Suggested Throwing Out Legal Ballots

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, has thrown Senator Lindsey Graham under the bus — alleging that he asked him to invalidate legally cast ballots after following Trump’s humiliating defeat in Georgia.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Raffensperger blasted Rep. Douglas A. Collins, calling him a “liar” and a “charlatan.”

Raffensperger also said he spoke to Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who moaned about voting irregularities and then asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures.

