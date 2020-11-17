Georgia Secretary Of State Alleges Lindsey Graham Suggested Throwing Out Legal Ballots

Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, has thrown Senator Lindsey Graham under the bus — alleging that he asked him to invalidate legally cast ballots after following Trump’s humiliating defeat in Georgia.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Raffensperger blasted Rep. Douglas A. Collins, calling him a “liar” and a “charlatan.”

Raffensperger also said he spoke to Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who moaned about voting irregularities and then asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures.

Raffensperger said he was “stunned” that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots. Raffensperger does not have the power to do so.

“It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger agreed to a recount of votes in the state after Trump and members of the GOP insisted that it was needed because of widespread voter fraud. His claims so far have been unfounded.