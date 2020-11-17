George Clooney Didn’t Know How Un-Full His Life Was Until He Met Amal

These days, like many parents, George is spending more time at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. “I cut my own hair and I cut my kids’ hair and I’m mopping it and vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day,” he said. “I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra.”

He’s also recovering from a minor neck surgery for a disk problem and editing his new film The Midnight Sky, which makes it one of the few projects he’s acted in, versus solely directed, in recent years. However, George suggested he prefers working behind the camera these days.

“I love this business,” he said at one point. “And I also don’t want to be 60 and worry about what some casting director or some young producer or studio executive thinks about me anymore. I wanted to be involved.”