Gamecocks tabbed as 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball champs

Birmingham, Ala. – South Carolina is predicted to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference women’s basketball championship in a vote of the league’s coaches.
The Gamecocks feature three returning starters from last season’s SEC Regular-Season and Tournament Champion. They were voted Associated Press preseason No. 1 and now sit for the 11th-straight week in that position after ending the abbreviated 2019-20 season in that position.
Nearly 70 percent of last season’s team’s scoring and more than 65 percent of its rebounding is back for 2020-21.
South Carolina tops the order of finish, with Kentucky, Texas A,amp;M, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee and LSU rounding out the top half the league. Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss, Florida, Vanderbilt and Auburn round out the bottom half.
The Wildcat’s Rhyne Howard was voted as SEC Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston also received votes.
Joining Howard and Boston on the All-SEC Preseason First Team are Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Khayla Pointer, LSU; Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; and N’dea Jones, Texas A,amp;M.
The Preseason Second Team All-SEC is comprised of Jasmine Walker, Alabama; Destiny Slocum, Arkansas; Lavender Briggs, Florida; Shakira Austin, Ole Miss; Jessika Carter, Mississippi State; Aijha Blackwell, Missouri; Zia Cooke, South Carolina; and Kayla Wells, Texas A,amp;M.
Coaches cannot vote for their own team or players and ties are not broken.
The 2021 season officially tips on Wednesday, November 25.
Preseason Coaches’ Predictions
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Kentucky
3. Texas A,amp;M
4. Arkansas
5. Mississippi State
6. Tennessee
7. LSU
8. Alabama
9. Georgia
10. Missouri
11. Ole Miss
12. Florida
13. Vanderbilt
14. Auburn
Player of the Year
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
First Team All-SEC
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
N’dea Jones, Texas A,amp;M
Second Team All-SEC
Jasmine Walker, Alabama
Destiny Slocum, Arkansas
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Kayla Wells, Texas A,amp;M