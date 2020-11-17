FanDuel Picks Week 11: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

There are many reasons why 2020 has been a wierd year, but here’s another telltale sign: Dolphins’ players continue to appear in our DFS lineups. This Week 11 FanDuel cash example is the latest construction to feature multiple Miami players — in this case, an always-exciting running back stack with a defense. Paying down a bit for Salvon Ahmed allows Lamar Jackson to carry our squad.
We’ve also fit a bunch of other stars in our lineup, including Derrick Henry, Davante Adams, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Jefferson. With a lot of high-floor players locked in, it should push us right up toward the cash line without a ton of effort (hopefully that comment doesn’t jinx us).
This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.
The Titans have been a bottom-10 defense at stopping fantasy quarterbacks this season, and that’s without allowing even 100 rushing yards to the position. They’ve yet to face a dual-threat like Jackson, which will present a totally new look for a team that’s already given up a lot of points in 2020. Any time you can get Jackson as the third-highest priced QB on the slate in a decent or better matchup, it’s a solid cash-game choice.
Hope you get Titans-Ravens on your television because it’s the most important game for this lineup. Baltimore has allowed 4.4 yards per carry to running backs in 2020 and mostly skated by with good RB defense by limiting touchdowns. Henry, of course, is a different level than almost anyone in football, and his price has fallen after slowing down in recent weeks. He should pick it back up as Tennessee looks to rein Ryan Tannehill in against a better pass defense.
With Ahmed, we’re mostly taking advantage of a value price for a player who just received 21 carries last week and was relatively productive with them commpared to what we’ve seen from Dolphins’ RBs most of this year. If Matt Breida (hamstring) were to return to action, it would increase the risk with Ahmed, but he’d likely still see double-digit touches in that scenario and not be a bad play at this price.
Adams has now seen double-digit targets in five straight games and remains as good a cash-game WR play as you can get despite his high price. He’s matchup proof as long as Aaron Rodgers is throwing him the football this much.
Smith-Schuster has caught at least six passes in each of the past four games, and his FD point total has been in double-digits each of those weeks because of that. The Jaguars are a bottom-10 pass defense, too, so JuJu might be a bit underpriced for this week.
The past two weeks for Pittman have been the best two games he’s played in his NFL career, and there’s no reason to believe that will change. A seven-catch, 101-yard performance should buoy Pittman to keep making plays against a solid Green Bay pass defense that will likely have to see a lot of Philip Rivers after the Packers jump out to a lead.
Anyone who realizes that Hill is available at this price in the TE spot on FD should be playing him. Jameis Winston should get the first crack at QB snaps, but Hill will play plenty with Drew Brees (ribs) out. His upside at this price is higher than anyone else on the main slate for tight ends.
The Cowboys simply can’t guard Jefferson. It’s that simple. He’s a big play waiting to happen, and there are big plays galore to be had against Dallas. His volume is a little risky for a cash lineup, but the upside is great at this price to fill out our lineup.
The Dolphins are one of the league’s surprises in 2020, and that starts with their defense despite all the recent attention for Tua Tagovailoa. Drew Lock is a walking, talking turnover waiting to happen, and he’s not shy about taking sacks, either, so Miami could have a field day.