FanDuel Picks Week 11: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

There are many reasons why 2020 has been a wierd year, but here’s another telltale sign: Dolphins’ players continue to appear in our DFS lineups. This Week 11 FanDuel cash example is the latest construction to feature multiple Miami players — in this case, an always-exciting running back stack with a defense. Paying down a bit for Salvon Ahmed allows Lamar Jackson to carry our squad.

We’ve also fit a bunch of other stars in our lineup, including Derrick Henry, Davante Adams, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Jefferson. With a lot of high-floor players locked in, it should push us right up toward the cash line without a ton of effort (hopefully that comment doesn’t jinx us).

This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.

