Essex dogs chew their owner’s sofa leaving her home covered in feathers

This is the scene that greeted a dog owner when she returned home after a double shift to discover her pets had destroyed an armchair.

The owner, Julia, from Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, discovered her pooches Ramona and Flo lounging on a bed of feathers.

Guilty culprit Ramona, a rescued wirehaired Griffon, was filmed sitting among the debris on the wrecked chair, with feathers still in her mouth.

Today, Julia said she was still clearing up the feathers: ‘I worked double night/morning shifts at the weekend and she did this Friday. Her timing was dreadful.’

She added that the dogs had not been destructive in the past. ‘She’s ripped up a couple of magazines and counter surfed to eat the cat’s food but that’s all.

‘The chair she ruined was where Flo liked to sleep.

‘Ramona has always refused to get on the sofa or chair before, even with encouragement, so this was completely unexpected.

‘It was like trying to laugh while in shock when I saw what she’d done.’

Julia got Ramona, who is around two years old, from Griffon Adoption UK who rescued the young dog from Spain. Flo, was also from Spain, but came from a different rescue charity.

The two dogs were never responsible for such destruction before, their owner claimed