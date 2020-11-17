Erica Campbell: You Can’t Sow Hoe Seeds & Reap Marriage Benefits!!

Erica Campbell, one of the singer’s of gospel duo Mary Mary came through with a word of advice — which has been met with mixed reviews.

“You can’t sow Hoe seeds and reap marriage benefits,” she wrote on social media. “Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare your mind for marriage because it’s ministry.”

Erica has not been one to mince her words or pay attention to what her critics are saying:

“Critics aren’t that important to me. I think that if they listen to the music, then they’ll hear what we are really saying. I think a lot of people have a different taste. So, they like what they like. I don’t take that as a strike at me. I know that what we do is God given,” she said in an interview with Consciousness Magazine. “We’re blessed and we’ve helped a lot of people. So, those who don’t care can keep on listening to what they listen to, and we wish them well. There are lots of people who love Mary Mary and support what we do. We try to focus on the positive rather than the negative.”