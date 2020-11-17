Erica Campbell: You Can’t Sow Hoe Seeds & Reap Marriage Benefits!!

Erica Campbell, one of the singer’s of gospel duo Mary Mary came through with a word of advice — which has been met with mixed reviews.

“You can’t sow Hoe seeds and reap marriage benefits,” she wrote on social media. “Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare your mind for marriage because it’s ministry.”

Erica has not been one to mince her words or pay attention to what her critics are saying:

