Epstein steps down as Cubs president, Hoyer to take over

Epstein joined the Cubs in 2011 after helping the Red Sox win two World Series as the youngest general manager in MLB history, taking the job at only 28. He then worked his championship magic in Chicago, with the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016, ending the franchise’s 108-year championship drought.

“For the rest of my life, I will cherish having been part of the great Chicago Cubs organization during this historic period,” Epstein said in a statement.

Hoyer worked under Epstein in Boston as assistant general manager before becoming the Padres’ general manager in 2009. He then joined Chicago as the team’s general manager, once again teaming up with Epstein to win another title. In 2016, Hoyer signed a five-year extension to remain with the team through 2021, though he likely signed a new deal to go along with his new job title.

The Cubs have made the playoffs in three of the four seasons since winning the World Series, though they have lost in the wild-card round during their last two playoff appearances.