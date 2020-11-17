Ed Sims: Keep airline help simple

Article content continued

This type of approach toward assistance will have a stimulative effect on the economy. By following these simple guidelines, the government can ensure every Canadian benefits from its response.

More On This Topic

The current situation is doing the precise opposite. Supply-chain partners like some airports and NAV Canada, the country’s air traffic control operator, are taking a counterproductive approach to the pandemic, including double-digit price increases passed on to a travelling public that can ill afford these hikes. A family of four, travelling domestically, could see increases to their overall travel costs of more than $150 through third-party fees.

The aviation industry is a major driver of any country’s economy. In Canada, it contributes more than $63 billion to GDP, with 633,000 jobs connected to aviation. Price increases will not get our economy moving. Sector-specific support from the government that doesn’t put higher costs on the backs of the travelling public will.

WestJet recently became the first national airline in Canada to begin providing refunds across all fare classes, including non-refundable tickets, for those guests whose flights we were forced to cancel. We did this proactively, and despite a lack of government support. Where there have been refunds in other countries when airlines have cancelled the flights, there has been sector-specific support from governments that recognize the vital role their airlines play in their respective economies.

It has been more than eight months since the onset of the pandemic in Canada. Eight months of major job losses, fleet groundings and gains for foreign carriers at the expense of Canadian national interests. We have a clear plan based on safety, sector reform and sustainability. It is time for the government to lead the industry in leading economic recovery.

Ed Sims is president and CEO of WestJet.