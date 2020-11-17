Eagles’ Ertz believes Wentz ‘is going to turn’ season around

Despite being at the top of the NFC East standings, the Philadelphia Eagles have been among the most disappointing teams this season, including an embarrassing loss to division rival New York Giants on Sunday.

Nobody has embodied the team’s struggles more than quarterback Carson Wentz, who has failed to complete 60% of his passes this year while only passing for more than 250 yards once over the past four weeks. But despite his less-than-stellar play this season, tight end Zac Ertz expressed his full confidence in Wentz as the guy who can get the Eagles back on track.

“I truly believe that [Wetnz is] going to turn this thing around, not only for the offense but for this football team,” Ertz told CBS Sports. “I know he’s going to be harder on himself than anyone else is in this city or across the country. He’s the best player I’ve ever been around and I’m excited to see how he comes to work this week.”

One thing that would help the Eagles’ offense, which has been among the worst in the league, is getting Ertz back on the field. The tight end was placed on injured reserve last month but was taken off IR Monday. Ertz said he hoped to be able to play again soon, as the Eagles try to hold onto their narrowing lead in the NFC East.

“I’m excited with where it’s at now, it’s been a long process for sure but I’m excited to see how it progresses going forward,” Ertz said about his ankle. “It has progressed every day.”